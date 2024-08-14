Billionaire Known for A-List Celeb Dates Dies at 91

Richard Lugner, the Austrian billionaire best known for his A-list dates to the Vienna Opera Ball, has died at the age of 91, reports People . His death comes just months after he tied the knot on June 1 with his sixth wife, 42-year-old Simone Reiländer. At the time, he declared "it will be the last marriage." Lugner had suffered health problems of late, including surgery in recent months. He was remembered by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer as a "successful entrepreneur and a dazzling personality."

But Lugner's most recent marriage might stir up some controversy in the settling of his estate: Lugner had recently revised his will to include Reiländer, saying, "She should be protected when I say goodbye. ... Because whoever lives with me when I die should also inherit accordingly." Sources say that's not going over so well with wife No. 4, Christina Lugner, who intends to "fight with all means to ensure [daughter Jacqueline] gets as much as possible," per the Daily Beast via Bild. Lugner had also turned over the handling of his famed Lugner City shopping center in Vienna to Reiländer.

Lugner had hosted numerous celebrity elites at the Vienna Opera Ball over the years, most recently Priscilla Presley in February. Others included Kim Kardashian, Jane Fonda, Sophia Loren, Pamela Anderson, Elle McPherson, and Goldie Hawn. As the New York Times notes, "They were usually, but not always, women: He brought Harry Belafonte one year, and Roger Moore another." (More Richard Lugner stories.)