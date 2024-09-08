Nearly 10% of Moms Want New Names for Their Babies

Whether it was an epidural buzz, pressure from family, or simply desperation to come up with ... something, almost 10% of mothers in a recent BabyCenter poll say they wish they'd picked a better name for their infants, reports CBS News . Nearly 1 out of 10 of the 478 respondents, women ages 18 to 44 who were either pregnant or had children up to age 5, surveyed over the summer revealed that they have "name regret" for their kids.

The New York Post calls that percentage of regretful baby-namers "shocking," but BabyCenter notes the name regret "is more common than you think." Some moms felt the name didn't match the baby once they arrived, while others note that jokes or criticism from others caused them to sour on the name they'd chosen for their little one. Still others don't actually hate their baby's name but feel they dipped too deep into their heritage and made things more complicated.

"My husband and I have seven children, [and] four of them have names that are more obviously Hispanic than the other three," one mom notes. "I don't regret their names, but I do wish that they were a little more familiar." Some, however, have much stronger feelings. "Every time someone calls her by her name I can't help but cringe," one mother notes on the site. "I just want to cry because I don't know what to do." The good news, if you can wait things out: Name regret generally develops during the first year of baby's life, then subsides, with only 6% of moms saying they started feeling low about the name after their child's first birthday. More here. (More baby names stories.)