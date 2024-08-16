Notre Dame Suspends Men's Swim Team for a Year

Review finds NCAA gambling violations; other teams not involved
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 16, 2024 1:45 AM CDT
The Notre Dame logo is on the side of an injury tent along the sideline, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh.   (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, file)

Notre Dame suspended its men's swimming program Thursday for at least one year after an external review found members of the team violated NCAA rules by wagering among themselves on results of their competitions and failed to "treat one another with dignity and respect," the AP reports. "In order to ensure that this behavior ends and to rebuild a culture of dignity, respect, and exemplary conduct, we have decided to suspend the men's swimming program for at least one academic year," athletic director Pete Bevacqua said in a statement. Notre Dame did not reveal details of the review done by a law firm.

  • According to a person with knowledge of the situation, members of the team had set up a makeshift, internal sportsbook where athletes could wager on the times posted by themselves or teammates at meets. Athletes were not found to have bet on opposing teams or on any other Notre Dame athletic events, the person said.
  • The person said more than 60% of the returning team, which includes 25 swimmers, took part in betting on the performances of members of the team. The review also revealed some members of the team had bet among themselves on events such as the Super Bowl and March Madness basketball tournament games.
  • The person said a group text chat with members of the team filled with derogatory remarks and messages was also found. No evidence of physical hazing or abuse was uncovered.
  • The women's swimming and diving teams and the men's diving team were not found to have been involved.
  • Bevcaqua said coach Chris Lindauer and his staff fully cooperated with the review. No coaches were dismissed. "The review found that the staff was not aware of gambling or the scope and extent of other troubling behaviors because team members effectively concealed such behaviors from the coaches and staff through concerted efforts," Bevacqua said.
