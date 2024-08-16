Notre Dame Suspends Men's Swim Team for a Year

Notre Dame suspended its men's swimming program Thursday for at least one year after an external review found members of the team violated NCAA rules by wagering among themselves on results of their competitions and failed to "treat one another with dignity and respect," the AP reports. "In order to ensure that this behavior ends and to rebuild a culture of dignity, respect, and exemplary conduct, we have decided to suspend the men's swimming program for at least one academic year," athletic director Pete Bevacqua said in a statement. Notre Dame did not reveal details of the review done by a law firm.