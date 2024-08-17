Plane Crash in Tennessee Kills a Motorsports Legend

The crash of a single-engine, vintage plane into a barn in Tennessee on Friday morning has claimed the life of a 60-year-old dirt track racing legend. The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the remains are "believed to be that of Scott Bloomquist," who NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace described to NBC News as "the greatest dirt racer to ever live." The FAA says the only person on board the Piper J3C-65 Cub was the pilot. The crash, reported at 7:47am, occurred on the Bloomquist family farm in Mooresburg, Tennessee—in a location close to the address for Scott Bloomquist Racing. More;