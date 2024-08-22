A Giant in World of Travel Has Prostate Cancer

Rick Steves—a juggernaut unto himself in the world of travel—has announced to fans that he has prostate cancer, reports NBC News. The 69-year-old, who is the longtime host of the PBS show Rick Steves' Europe as well as the radio show and podcast Travel With Rick Steves, says he will undergo surgery next month at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center-Seattle and is optimistic about his prognosis. He plans to be back at work by the end of October. "I find myself going into this adventure almost like it's some amazing, really important trip," he writes.