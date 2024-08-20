He May Make Unusual Baseball History Next Week

The Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, and catcher Danny Jansen might wind up in the scorecard as having played for both teams in the same game. Not surprisingly, that has never happened before in Major League Baseball history, notes MLB.com. How we got here:

The rain: Boston and Toronto started a game on June 26, but it was halted because of rain, per the Athletic. Jansen played for Toronto at the time, and he was actually up at bat when the game was called. The league scheduled the game to be resumed on Monday, August 26.

The trade: In July, Toronto traded Jansen to, yes, Boston. The Blue Jays will have to send up a pinch hitter to resume Jansen's at-bat, and there's a decent chance Jansen will be catching for Boston when that happens. That's because the Red Sox traded their catcher who was playing in the June 26 game, Reese McGuire.