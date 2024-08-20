He May Make Unusual Baseball History Next Week

Danny Jensen could be the first to play for both teams in a single game
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 20, 2024 7:01 AM CDT
He May Make Unusual Baseball History Next Week
Danny Jansen, then with the Blue Jays, during a game in July 2024.   (AP Photo/Godofredo A. V?squez)

The Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, and catcher Danny Jansen might wind up in the scorecard as having played for both teams in the same game. Not surprisingly, that has never happened before in Major League Baseball history, notes MLB.com. How we got here:

  • The rain: Boston and Toronto started a game on June 26, but it was halted because of rain, per the Athletic. Jansen played for Toronto at the time, and he was actually up at bat when the game was called. The league scheduled the game to be resumed on Monday, August 26.
  • The trade: In July, Toronto traded Jansen to, yes, Boston. The Blue Jays will have to send up a pinch hitter to resume Jansen's at-bat, and there's a decent chance Jansen will be catching for Boston when that happens. That's because the Red Sox traded their catcher who was playing in the June 26 game, Reese McGuire.

  • It's funky: "I don't even know how this works," Jansen told reporters of the potentially historic and strange moment. "That'll be funky, right?" Right. Boston manager Alex Cora will make the decision on whether Jansen will go into the game, notes the New York Post, and he hasn't tipped his hand yet.
(More Major League Baseball stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X