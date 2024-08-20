Former Trump Press Secretary to Deliver Speech at DNC

Stephanie Grisham didn't hold any press briefings during the nine months she was White House press secretary during Donald Trump's administration—but she will have a lot to say at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night. She is one of several Republicans lined up to speak at the DNC as part of what Kamala Harris' campaign says is an effort to reach out to voters who want to "reject the extremism of Donald Trump and want to protect our democracy." Grisham, who became Melania Trump's chief of staff after she left the press secretary role in April 2020, resigned from the administration hours after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

"I never thought I'd be speaking at a Democratic convention," she said in a statement to NBC News. "But, after seeing firsthand who Donald Trump really is, and the threat he poses to our country, I feel very strongly about speaking out."