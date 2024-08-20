Former Trump Press Secretary to Deliver Speech at DNC

Stephanie Grisham says she's speaking out about the threat Trump poses to the country
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 20, 2024 4:45 PM CDT
Former Trump Press Secretary Is Speaking at DNC
Stephanie Grisham listens as then-President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Oct. 3, 2019.   (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Stephanie Grisham didn't hold any press briefings during the nine months she was White House press secretary during Donald Trump's administration—but she will have a lot to say at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night. She is one of several Republicans lined up to speak at the DNC as part of what Kamala Harris' campaign says is an effort to reach out to voters who want to "reject the extremism of Donald Trump and want to protect our democracy." Grisham, who became Melania Trump's chief of staff after she left the press secretary role in April 2020, resigned from the administration hours after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

  • "I never thought I'd be speaking at a Democratic convention," she said in a statement to NBC News. "But, after seeing firsthand who Donald Trump really is, and the threat he poses to our country, I feel very strongly about speaking out."

  • "While I don't agree with Vice President Harris on everything, I am proud to be supporting her because I know she will defend our freedoms and represent our nation with honesty and integrity," Grisham said.
  • CBS News reports that other Republican officials and former officials will speak at the convention this week, including former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, former US Rep. Adam Kinzinger, and John Giles, mayor of Mesa, Arizona.
  • On Monday, the convention featured testimonials from former Trump voters who plan to vote for Harris, CBS reports. Among them was conservative commentator Rich Logis, who described himself as a former "full-fledged member of MAGA," the Hill reports. In a video message played at the convention, the Florida resident said the lack of leadership from Trump during the pandemic made him realize he "had been lying about pretty much everything."
(More Democratic National Convention stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X