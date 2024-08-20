Chauvin Transferred 9 Months After Stabbing

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was transferred to a federal prison in Texas almost nine months after he was stabbed in a different facility, the federal Bureau of Prisons told the AP on Tuesday. Chauvin, 47, is now housed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring, a low-security prison. He was previously held in Arizona at FCI Tucson in August 2022 to simultaneously serve a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights and a 22.5-year state sentence for second-degree murder.
In November, Chauvin was stabbed 22 times by inmate John Turscak, who is serving a 30-year sentence for crimes committed while a member of the Mexican Mafia prison gang.
- Another former Minneapolis officer, Thomas Lane, who held down Floyd's legs as the man struggled to breathe, was released from federal prison in Colorado on Tuesday, the Bureau of Prisons said. Lane, 41, was serving a three-year sentence for aiding and abetting manslaughter.
- When Lane pleaded guilty, he admitted that he intentionally helped restrain Floyd in a way that he knew created an unreasonable risk and caused his death. He admitted that he heard Floyd say he couldn't breathe, knew Floyd fell silent, had no pulse, and appeared to have lost consciousness.
- Lane is the first of the four officers convicted of crimes related to Floyd's killing to be released from prison. He served time for a federal sentence alongside his state sentence after being convicted of violating Floyd's civil rights.
- Two other officers convicted in connection with Floyd's killing, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, are both set to be released in 2025. Kueng is detained at a federal prison in Ohio and Thao at a facility in Kentucky, according to Bureau of Prisons records.
