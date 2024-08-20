A Look at How Donahue Changed TV—on First Show

He tackled atheism on daytime TV, and later topics including AIDS and war
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 20, 2024 3:03 PM CDT
Phil Donahue blows a kiss to Oprah Winfrey as she presents him with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 23rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in New York Wednesday, May 22, 1996.   (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)

"There wouldn't have been an Oprah Show without Phil Donahue being the first to prove that daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously," Oprah Winfrey wrote upon the death of Donahue Monday at age 88. What made Donahue such a TV pioneer? The New York Times picks three episodes that help explain:

  • 1967: On his very first show out of Dayton, Ohio, Donahue interviewed Madalyn Murray O'Hair, then a polarizing figure in America because of her atheist activism. "Honest to goodness, I didn't think I was going to be able to get out of the building," Donahue said in a 2001 interview. Watch him reminisce about that show here.

  • 1982: Donahue devoted a show to AIDS, becoming one of the first public figures to tackle the topic. Donahue sought to educate rather than alarm, with guests including an AIDS patient, a doctor specializing in the disease, and Larry Kramer, the screenwriter who founded the Gay Men's Health Crisis. The episode can be seen here. It's a "master class in empathy," per Rolling Stone.
  • 1991: In March, Donahue did a show in the Persian Gulf war, with CNN correspondent Peter Arnett as guest. Donahue questions aspects of the US strategy, including the bombing of what some believed was a factory that made baby milk. Years later, Donahue blamed his anti-war views for the quick cancellation of an attempt to reboot his show on MSNBC, per Vanity Fair.
(Donahue met future wife Marlo Thomas on his show.)

