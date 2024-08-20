A Look at How Donahue Changed TV—on First Show

"There wouldn't have been an Oprah Show without Phil Donahue being the first to prove that daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously," Oprah Winfrey wrote upon the death of Donahue Monday at age 88. What made Donahue such a TV pioneer? The New York Times picks three episodes that help explain:

1967: On his very first show out of Dayton, Ohio, Donahue interviewed Madalyn Murray O'Hair, then a polarizing figure in America because of her atheist activism. "Honest to goodness, I didn't think I was going to be able to get out of the building," Donahue said in a 2001 interview. Watch him reminisce about that show here.