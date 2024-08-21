University of Kentucky Disbands Diversity Office

The University of Kentucky will disband its office promoting diversity and inclusion efforts in response to questions from policymakers on whether its focus on identity has stifled political discussions, its president said Tuesday. The action comes after state lawmakers debated whether to limit DEI practices at public universities, reports the AP . Republican supermajorities in the Kentucky House and Senate were unable to resolve the issue before ending this year's session in April, but the matter was expected to resurface when lawmakers reconvene early next year. "This should in no way be construed as impinging upon academic freedom," UK President Eli Capilouto said.

In the school's preemptive action, units housed in the shuttered Office for Institutional Diversity will be shifted elsewhere, including into a newly created Office for Community Relations, Capilouto said. He stressed that the school's core values remain intact—to protect academic freedom and promote a "sense of belonging" for everyone on campus, regardless of background or perspective. "But we've also listened to policymakers and heard many of their questions about whether we appear partisan or political on the issues of our day and, as a result, narrowly interpret things solely through the lens of identity," Capilouto said. Moves against DEI are occurring elsewhere: