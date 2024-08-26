Vance: Trump Wouldn't Support National Abortion Ban

Appearing on NBC News' Meet the Press Sunday, JD Vance offered assurances that if elected president, Donald Trump would not back a national abortion ban. Should one pass Congress and arrive on his desk, well, "I mean, if you're not supporting it, as the president of the United States, you fundamentally have to veto it," Vance said. He also said Trump has "explicitly" stated that he would veto such a ban, though NBC notes the former president has changed his stance on abortion multiple times. He did say "no" in April when asked if he would sign a national abortion ban into law, but he did not further clarify his answer, and he's appeared open at other times to the idea of a federal 15- or 20-week abortion ban.
Responding to Vance's comments on the same program, Elizabeth Warren was highly skeptical, the Hill reports. "American women are not stupid, and we are not going to trust the futures of our daughters and granddaughters to two men who have openly bragged about blocking access to abortion for women all across this country," the Democrat senator said. She noted that Vance has called on the Justice Department to start enforcing the Comstock Act, which prohibits the mailing of materials related to abortion, but has not been used to do so in decades. (Also on Meet the Press, Vance declined to apologize for his "childless cat lady" comments, Vanity Fair reports.)