Comedian Nikki Glaser Will Host the Globes

The Golden Globes' choice to have comedian Jo Koy host earlier this year didn't go so well. The awards show will try again with a different comic in January: Nikki Glaser. It seems like a safe bet considering the roll Glaser has been on this year, notes Vulture. For one thing, she went viral for her jokes at the Tom Brady roast. "You have seven rings," she told the former QB at one point, per USA Today. "Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back." Glaser, known for her appearances on lots of Comedy Central roasts, also won critical acclaim this year for her special, Someday You'll Die. The Globes show airs January 5 on CBS. (More Golden Globes stories.)