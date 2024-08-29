DC Officer Fatally Shot in Fluke Accident

A Washington, DC, police officer died Wednesday after being shot when a gun he was trying to recover from a storm drain accidentally fired, officials said. The officer, Wayne David, was a member of the Metropolitan Police Department for more than 25 years, said Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll. "Wayne is a true hero to the District of Columbia, and today he gave his life to serve the visitors and the residents here," Carroll said. "We will never forget that."

Carroll said earlier Wednesday that officers saw someone get out of a suspicious vehicle in the Northeast part of the city, take off on foot, and jump onto Interstate 295. Officers saw the person throw a gun into a storm drain before fleeing on the back of a motorcycle, he said. Police were trying to get the gun out of the drain when it went off, striking the officer at least once, Carroll said. Police are searching for the suspect who placed the gun in the drain, he said.