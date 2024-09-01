Another Manning Throws His First College TD

The third generation of Manning quarterbacks is in the TD books. Arch Manning, a red-shirt freshman who is the backup at Texas, threw his first touchdown pass in college football on Saturday, reports USA Today. Watch it here. Manning is the nephew of Peyton and Eli and the grandson of Archie Manning, all NFL greats. His father is Cooper. Manning entered the game in the third quarter with his Longhorns up 38-0. He also scored himself on a quarterback sneak en route to Texas' 52-0 rout of Colorado State, per the Athletic. Manning is expected to become the team's starter after Quinn Ewers, a junior, moves on to the NFL. (More college football stories.)