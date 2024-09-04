Biden Reportedly Sours on Self-Serving Netanyahu

Last week, Biden administration officials said an agreement to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was close, with only minor details to iron out. But Saturday's discovery that six Israeli hostages were killed in Gaza as Israeli forces moved in "changed everything," one Israeli official tells Politico. And now, for the families of remaining hostages and the 2 million Palestinians living amid death and displacement, "the stakes have never been higher, and the outlook never bleaker," reports the Washington Post. The latest:



A price to pay: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed revenge. As he said Monday, per CBS News, "Hamas will pay a very heavy price for this." But some believe Netanyahu is deliberately trying to derail a ceasefire agreement as it could "weaken him politically," per the Post.