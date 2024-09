Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again was dismissive on Monday of calls to do more to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, though this time one of the voices came from the White House lawn. Netanyahu did not yield to demands for an immediate ceasefire despite pressure including work stoppages across Israel and a UK move limiting arms exports. At one point in a press conference, per the AP, Netanyahu said: "No one is more committed to freeing the hostages than me. But no one will preach to me." Developments include:

Biden's "No" : Asked by reporters after he landed at the White House in Marine One whether Netanyahu was doing enough to reach a deal for the hostages' return, President Biden answered, "No." He then went inside for a Situation Room meeting on the issue that included Vice President Kamala Harris and officials involved in the Gaza ceasefire talks, the New York Times reports.

: Asked by reporters after he landed at the White House in Marine One whether Netanyahu was doing enough to reach a deal for the hostages' return, President Biden answered, "No." He then went inside for a Situation Room meeting on the issue that included Vice President Kamala Harris and officials involved in the Gaza ceasefire talks, the New York Times reports. Next US moves: Biden is considering presenting Israel and Hamas with a final proposal for an agreement this week, per NBC News. A White House readout shows Biden expressed anger in the meeting at the killing of six hostages and stressed the need to hold Hamas accountable. The group planned consultations with mediators Qatar and Egypt.