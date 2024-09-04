PM to Grenfell Families: 'You Have Been Let Down So Badly'

A report on a yearslong $262.4 million public inquiry into the fatal 2017 blaze at the UK's Grenfell Tower has finally been released, and it's a "damning" one, pointing the finger at not a "single" cause, but at "a combination of dishonest companies, weak or incompetent regulators, and complacent government," per the AP. Retired Judge Martin Moore-Bick, who headed up the investigation that involved 1,600 witness statements and upward of 300 public hearings, said that tower residents "were badly failed over a number of years" by multiple parties, and that their deaths could've been prevented.
- The fire: The deadly blaze that killed 72 people erupted early June 14, 2017, starting in a fourth-floor apartment and expanding up the 25-story structure, with flammable aluminum and polyethylene cladding on its exterior fueling the fire. "How was it possible in 21st-century London for a reinforced concrete building, itself structurally impervious to fire, to be turned into a death trap?" the 1,700-page report asked, per the Guardian, noting, "There is no simple answer to that question."