Multiple People Shot Along Kentucky Highway

Multiple people were shot Saturday along Interstate 75 in a rural area of southeastern Kentucky, and authorities were searching for a person of interest. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said a stretch of highway near the city of London has been shut down. London Mayor Randall Weddle said in a video that he was told seven people were hurt, but not all were wounded by gunfire. Some were injured in a vehicle accident, he said, per the AP . No other details on what happened were immediately available.

"There are no deceased at this time," said Weddle. "No one was killed from this, thankfully, but we ask that you continue to pray. The London Police Department identified the person of interest as Joseph A. Couch, a 32-year-old white male. London is a small city with a population of about 8,000 located about 75 miles south of Lexington. "I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security—together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible," tweeted Gov. Andy Beshear. "Please pray for everyone involved."