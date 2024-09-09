One Upset Delivers Misery to NFL 'Survivor' Pools

For a huge number of people who play NFL survivor pools, the fun ended after the first three hours of the new season. The New England Patriots upset the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 on Sunday, wiping out a staggering 43% of survivor entrants in Yahoo Sports pools in week one, reports Yahoo. Survivor contests are one of the more popular types of NFL pools because they require entrants to pick just one winning game per week—but once you lose, you're done.