Fyre Festival Guy: If Next One Fails, I'm Really Sunk

The Wall Street Journal catches up with Billy McFarland, the 32-year-old who spent time in prison for fraud over his infamous Fyre Festival fiasco of 2017—in which he promised the moon as part of a luxury music event but delivered cold cheese sandwiches, gross bathrooms, and no big names. The hook of the story is that McFarland is a year into planning Fyre Festival II, though details—including when and where it might happen, who might perform, etc.—remain scant. He swears he has a legit production company on board, though he's not naming it. At this point, as Ashley Wong writes, "the term 'Fyre Fest' has become synonymous with scams and disasters," but McFarland insists this time it's going to work because the stakes are so high. At least for him: