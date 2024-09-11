Suspect Accused of Starting Massive California Fire

A California man has been arrested for allegedly starting a wildfire that has put more than 65,000 structures at risk. Riverside County resident Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of arson, KCAL reports. Investigators believe he started the Line Fire, which has burned more than 54 square miles, in an area at the edge of the San Bernardino County city of Highland on Friday. At a press conference Wednesday, officials said Halstenberg works as a FedEx delivery driver and he may be responsible for more fires, NBC News reports. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus did not disclose how Halstenberg allegedly started the fire, but said it "will be one of those pieces of evidence that does allow us to connect it to multiple fires."