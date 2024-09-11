Suspect Accused of Starting Massive California Fire

A California man has been arrested for allegedly starting a wildfire that has put more than 65,000 structures at risk. Riverside County resident Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of arson, KCAL reports. Investigators believe he started the Line Fire, which has burned more than 54 square miles, in an area at the edge of the San Bernardino County city of Highland on Friday. At a press conference Wednesday, officials said Halstenberg works as a FedEx delivery driver and he may be responsible for more fires, NBC News reports. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus did not disclose how Halstenberg allegedly started the fire, but said it "will be one of those pieces of evidence that does allow us to connect it to multiple fires."
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the county on Sunday. More than 3,000 personnel have been assigned to the fire, but Cal Fire said Wednesday morning that it is only 14% contained, reports the Palm Springs Desert Sun. At least three firefighters have been injured and areas under evacuation orders include parts of the ski town Big Bear.
- At one point, the Line Fire was the biggest of three major fires burning in Southern California, but it has been overtaken by the Bridge Fire. The fire east of Los Angeles grew tenfold in a day and had burned 75 square miles by Wednesday morning, with 0% containment, the AP reports. Officials said Wednesday afternoon that it had burned more than 30 homes, including around 20 in the Mount Baldy area, reports NBC News.
- A third fire, the Airport Fire, erupted in Orange County's Trabuco Canyon on Monday and had burned 35 square miles by Wednesday morning, also with 0% containment, KTLA reports. Officials say it was sparked by workers using heavy equipment to transport boulders near an airfield used by remote-controlled model planes.
