Check Out the Red Carpet Fashion From MTV VMAs

Four decades ago, at the first-ever MTV Video Music Awards in 1984, Madonna wore a wedding dress to perform "Like a Virgin." Wednesday night, at this year's VMAs, two artists appeared to channel the Material Girl in their own bridal-esque outfits—Addison Rae and Anitta—while another, Sabrina Carpenter, wore the actual Bob Mackie gown Madonna donned for the 1991 VMAs. Those were just some of the "nostalgia-heavy" looks from the night, per CNN; others included GloRilla, who seemed to be channeling the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes of TLC, and Taylor Swift, whose yellow plaid ensemble could easily have been an homage to Alicia Silverstone's character, Cher Horowitz, in Clueless. Some also joked that Lil Nas X appeared to be channeling a certain '90s star, the Pink Power Ranger, with his outfit—which included a helmet.