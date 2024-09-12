Here Are Your MTV VMA Winners

Taylor Swift 's dominance continued at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she took home seven awards—including the night's biggest, the trophy for video of the year, the AP reports. In her speech Wednesday night, Swift thanked her "boyfriend, Travis" for being on set of the "Fortnight" music video and cheering her on. Fans rewarded the mention of NFL star Travis Kelce with loud screams. "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic," she said, before shifting gears to the 2024 presidential election and instructing her fans who are over 18 to register to vote. Swift did, however, avoid discussing Kamala Harris' presidential bid on stage. On Tuesday night, Swift endorsed the vice president, moments after Harris' debate with former president Donald Trump ended.
Swift's awards haul brings her to a career total of 30, tying her and Beyonce for the title of most-awarded musician in VMA history. (Swift is now the most-decorated solo artist in VMA history, though, as Beyonce won four of her awards as part of a group, per Variety.) Eminem is now the male artist with the most VMAs, at 14. Swift and Post Malone also took home the first televised award of the VMAs for best collaboration, for "Fortnight," handed to them by Flavor Flav and Olympian Jordan Chiles. Swift started that speech by giving remembrance to everyone who lost their lives and loved ones during 9/11, 23 years ago. More highlights from the ceremony:
- Chappell Roan won the MTV Video Music Award for best new artist. "I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me," she said in her speech, while wearing chain mail, reading from a written speech in her diary. "And I dedicate this to queer and trans people who run pop. ... Thank you for listening."
- The other voice of 2024 pop, Sabrina Carpenter, won the trophy for song of the year for "Espresso." Earlier in the night, she brought her summery-pop to the award show, powering through her hit singles "Please Please Please," "Taste" and "Espresso" while dancing with a moon man and an alien.
- Katy Perry received the Video Vanguard Award, performing an eight-song medley spanning her career: "Roar," "E.T.," "California Gurls," "Teenage Dream," "I Kissed a Girl," "Firework," and "Lifetimes." "I did that all on the first day of my period, can you believe it?" she joked after accepting the honor from her partner, Orlando Bloom. "There are so many things that have to align to have a long and successful career as an artist. There are no decade long accidents."
- An army of Slim Shady-lookalikes followed Eminem as he kicked off the VMAs , launching into a medley of his hits "Houdini" and "Somebody Save Me," featuring a broadcast feed of Jelly Roll. (The song references Jelly Roll's massive country radio hit, "Save Me.")
- Megan Thee Stallion welcomed the crowd as a first-time host, joking that the VMAs now stands for the "voluptuous Megan awards." She later performed.
