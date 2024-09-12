Here Are Your MTV VMA Winners

Taylor Swift 's dominance continued at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she took home seven awards—including the night's biggest, the trophy for video of the year, the AP reports. In her speech Wednesday night, Swift thanked her "boyfriend, Travis" for being on set of the "Fortnight" music video and cheering her on. Fans rewarded the mention of NFL star Travis Kelce with loud screams. "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic," she said, before shifting gears to the 2024 presidential election and instructing her fans who are over 18 to register to vote. Swift did, however, avoid discussing Kamala Harris' presidential bid on stage. On Tuesday night, Swift endorsed the vice president, moments after Harris' debate with former president Donald Trump ended.

Swift's awards haul brings her to a career total of 30, tying her and Beyonce for the title of most-awarded musician in VMA history. (Swift is now the most-decorated solo artist in VMA history, though, as Beyonce won four of her awards as part of a group, per Variety.) Eminem is now the male artist with the most VMAs, at 14. Swift and Post Malone also took home the first televised award of the VMAs for best collaboration, for "Fortnight," handed to them by Flavor Flav and Olympian Jordan Chiles. Swift started that speech by giving remembrance to everyone who lost their lives and loved ones during 9/11, 23 years ago. More highlights from the ceremony: