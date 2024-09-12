Flood Sweeps Away Entire Hamlet in Vietnam

Almost 200 dead, more than 100 missing in aftermath of Typhoon Yagi
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 12, 2024 4:15 AM CDT
Almost 200 Dead in Aftermath of Vietnam Typhoon
Mud and debris bury houses in Lang Nu hamlet in Lao Cai province, Vietnam Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2024.   (Pham Hong Ninh/VNA via AP)

Nearly 200 people have died in Vietnam in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi and more than 125 are missing as flash floods and landslides take their toll, state media reported Thursday. Vietnam's VNExpress newspaper reported that 197 people have died and 128 are still missing, while more than 800 have been injured. In the capital, Hanoi, flood waters from the Red River have receded slightly but many areas are still inundated, the AP reports.

  • Yagi was the strongest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian country in decades. It made landfall Saturday with winds of up to 92 mph. Despite weakening on Sunday, downpours continued and rivers remain dangerously high. The flooding in Hanoi has been reportedly the worst in two decades, and has led to widespread evacuations.

  • The death toll spiked on Tuesday as a flash flood swept away the entire hamlet of Lang Nu in northern Vietnam's Lao Cai province. Hundreds of rescue personnel worked tirelessly Wednesday to search for survivors, but as of Thursday morning 53 villagers remained missing, VNExpress reported, while seven more bodies were found, bringing the death toll there to 42.
  • Floods and landslides have caused most of the deaths, many of which have come in the northwestern Lao Cai province, bordering China, where Lang Nu is located. Lao Cai province is also home to the popular trekking destination of Sapa.
  • On Monday, a bridge collapsed and a bus was swept away by flooding, killing dozens of people. The steel bridge in Phu Tho province over the engorged Red River collapsed, sending 10 cars and trucks along with two motorbikes into the river. The bus carrying 20 people was swept into a flooded stream by a landslide in mountainous Cao Bang province.
