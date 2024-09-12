Flood Sweeps Away Entire Hamlet in Vietnam

Nearly 200 people have died in Vietnam in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi and more than 125 are missing as flash floods and landslides take their toll, state media reported Thursday. Vietnam's VNExpress newspaper reported that 197 people have died and 128 are still missing, while more than 800 have been injured. In the capital, Hanoi, flood waters from the Red River have receded slightly but many areas are still inundated, the AP reports.



Yagi was the strongest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian country in decades. It made landfall Saturday with winds of up to 92 mph. Despite weakening on Sunday, downpours continued and rivers remain dangerously high. The flooding in Hanoi has been reportedly the worst in two decades, and has led to widespread evacuations.