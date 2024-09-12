Jon Bon Jovi Talks Woman Off Ledge of Nashville Bridge

While filming a music video on a downtown Nashville bridge Tuesday, Jon Bon Jovi took a break to be a hero. The Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge remained open to the public while Bon Jovi filmed the video for his song "The People's House," and at one point—in a moment caught on surveillance video—he and a production assistant noticed a woman who had gone over the railing to stand on the ledge of the bridge, which spans the Cumberland River. Both Bon Jovi and the PA walked over to the woman and started talking to her, the Tennessean reports.

Eventually, the woman allowed Bon Jovi and the PA to help her back over the railing. In the video, she can be seen hugging the rocker. Bon Jovi has declined to comment on the incident out of respect for the woman's privacy, but the Metro Nashville Police Department released the video and praised the singer for his involvement. "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe," the city's police chief says. The 36-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, WKRN reports. Bon Jovi's JBJ Soul Foundation, founded with his wife Dorothea, has made it a mission to help people in crisis. If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text the 988 Lifeline. (More Jon Bon Jovi stories.)