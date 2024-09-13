Coppola Files $15M Lawsuit Against Variety

Just days before his latest film, Megalopolis, is set to hit theaters, Francis Ford Coppola is suing Hollywood trade publication Variety for its earlier reporting on alleged inappropriate on-set behavior while making the movie. An article in the magazine in July claimed that the 85-year-old director acted in an "unprofessional" way while the movie was being made, including kissing and hugging female actors taking part in a party scene. The $15 million libel complaint filed Tuesday in Los Angeles against Variety and two of its reporters refers to Coppola as a "creative genius" and notes that "some people are jealous and resentful of genius," even resorting to "[denigrating] and [telling] knowing and reckless falsehoods about those of whom they are jealous," reports Deadline .

The complaint calls the accusations against Coppola "false and knowingly so ... made to harm Coppola's reputation and cause him severe emotional distress. That harm has been caused." The AP reports that Coppola issued an additional statement on Thursday, noting that his film "was a collaboration of hundreds of artists, from extras to box office stars, to whom I consistently displayed the utmost respect and my deepest gratitude. To see our collective efforts tainted by false, reckless, and irresponsible reporting is devastating."

Copoola's complaint alleges that Variety's anonymous sources for its story were "unreliable" and untruthful, and therefore the magazine "acted with reckless disregard" by relying on those sources. Coppola's suit comes right on the tail of a complaint filed against him in Georgia by one of the film's extras, in which she sues him and others for civil battery, civil assault, and negligent failure to prevent sexual harassment. In addition to the $15 million he seeks, Coppola is also hoping for even more punitive and exemplary damages. A rep for Variety notes in a statement: "While we will not comment on active litigation, we stand by our reporters." Check out Coppola's suit in full at the Hollywood Reporter. (More Francis Ford Coppola stories.)