Ig Nobel Winners Include Dead Trout, Drunk Worms

Thursday was the biggest night on the calendar for weird science. The Annals of Improbable Research handed out Ig Nobel prizes honoring researchers including a Japanese team that found many mammals can breathe through their anuses. They won the Physiology prize for their research on "enteral ventilation," which involved delivering oxygen to mice, rats, and pigs through their rectums, the Guardian reports. Other winners:

Peace: Most of the studies were recent, but the Peace prize went to late psychologist BF Skinner for a 1960 paper that described efforts in the early 1940s to develop a missile guidance system that involved live pigeons inside the missiles, Ars Technica reports. He called ethical questions a "peacetime luxury." The prize was collected by his daughter.