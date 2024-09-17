In Rare Interview, Harris Condemns Trump's Rhetoric

She says voters should make sure he 'can't have that microphone again'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 17, 2024 6:19 PM CDT
Vice President Kamala Harris is interviewed by members of the National Association of Black Journalists at the WHYY studio in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday decried Donald Trump for inflammatory rhetoric about migrants in Springfield, Ohio, and on other topics, saying voters should make sure he "can't have that microphone again." Harris said the Republican attacks on the city and migrants there were "lies that are grounded in tropes that are age old."

  • Sitting down for a rare extended campaign interview Tuesday with a trio of journalists from the National Association of Black Journalists, Harris said her heart breaks after threats of violence have disrupted the city following comments amplified by Trump and his running mate alleging, without evidence, that immigrants are kidnapping and consuming people's pets.

  • Two days after Secret Service agents foiled an apparent assassination attempt on Trump, who blamed Democratic rhetoric for the latest threat to his life, Harris said that "there are far too many people in our country right now who are not feeling safe," the AP reports. She referenced the threats to immigrants, but also the conservative Project 2025 blueprint for the next Republican administration and a GOP-led effort to restrict abortion access. "Not everybody has Secret Service," she said. "Members of the LGBTQ community don't feel safe right now, immigrants or people with an immigrant background don't feel safe right now. Women don't feel safe right now."
  • Harris said she personally has confidence in the Secret Service and feels safe under their protection. She spoke briefly with Trump on Tuesday to express her gratitude that he was safe, but in the interview said his rhetoric should be disqualifying. "When you have that kind of microphone in front of you, you really ought to understand at a deep level that your words have meaning," Harris said, without mentioning Trump by name. "Let's turn the page and chart a new way forward and say you can't have that microphone again."

  • The vice president insisted she is working to earn the vote of Black men and not taking any constituency for granted. I think it's very important to not operate from the assumption that Black men are in anybody's pocket," Harris said. "Black men are like any other voting group. You gotta earn their vote, so I'm working to earn the vote, not assuming I'm gonna have it because I'm Black."
  • Harris declined to say if she supported reparations for descendants of slaves, but said, "we need to speak truth about the generational impact of our history in terms of the generational impact of slavery, the generational impact of red lining."
  • Asked whether she would change US policy toward the Israel-Hamas war, Harris said she endorsed Biden's pause on 2000-lb. bombs to Israel Harris noted the killing of Israeli civilians—and some Americans—by Hamas on Oct. 7 and added that far too many "innocent Palestinians have been killed" in Israel's response.
  • The sedate interview in Philadelphia stood in contrast to former Trump's appearance before the same organization a month ago, which turned contentious over matters of race and other issues.
(More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.)

