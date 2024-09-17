In Rare Interview, Harris Condemns Trump's Rhetoric

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday decried Donald Trump for inflammatory rhetoric about migrants in Springfield, Ohio, and on other topics, saying voters should make sure he "can't have that microphone again." Harris said the Republican attacks on the city and migrants there were "lies that are grounded in tropes that are age old."

Sitting down for a rare extended campaign interview Tuesday with a trio of journalists from the National Association of Black Journalists, Harris said her heart breaks after threats of violence have disrupted the city following comments amplified by Trump and his running mate alleging, without evidence, that immigrants are kidnapping and consuming people's pets.