A Treasure Hunt Is Unfolding on the East Coast

Somewhere in one of eight states on the East Coast, a modest gold sculpture is sitting out in the open on the forest floor. Whoever finds it gets to keep the object, worth about $25,000, along with half the money collected from people who shell out $20 apiece to receive daily clues, reports WTOP . (The bonus was about $10,000 as of Sunday morning.) This modern treasure hunt, called Project Skydrop , is the brainchild of video game designer Jason Rohrer. It kicked off last week, but hunters can still join. Those who do get clues emailed to them, including aerial photographs and an ever-shrinking circle in which the object is located. (A video explains.)

"I know it's not gonna be solvable on day one," Rohrer tells Outside Online. "And I know it's definitely going to be solvable on day 21." To avoid the chaos and even deaths that accompanied the legendary Forrest Fenn treasure hunt, the rules specify that the object must be obtained "peacefully," and cameras around the object are recording to make sure that happens. As the Hustle notes, "You don't want to be the bad guy in the Indiana Jones movie." The winner must find the object in person, and it's hidden somewhere in Connecticut, Delaware, New Hampshire, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, or Vermont, per a release.

For those unfamiliar with Rohrer's work in the field of video games, the term "high concept" comes to mind, and Outside has some interesting examples: