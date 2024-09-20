Do Your Kids Glare at Their Plate? It May Be in the Genes

Have a fussy young eater at home, or know someone who does? Many parents will vouch that their own kids are similarly finicky when mealtime rolls around, and now new research suggests that pickiness may be genetic—meaning refusing to consume one's broccoli or glass of milk may be "more down to nature than nurture," per the Guardian . In a study published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry , scientists compared the eating habits of 2,400 sets of twins in the UK, both identical and fraternal. Parents filled out surveys about their child's eating habits at various points in the child's life: first at 16 months, then at ages 3, 5, 7, and 13.

The researchers found that genetic differences among the subjects accounted for 60% of the food fussiness at age 16 months, a number that rose to 74% and more between the ages of 3 and 13, per a release. On average, food fussiness didn't change from the toddler years to the teen years, though it peaked at around age 7, then started falling. The study also notes that identical twins tended to share more similar fussy eating habits than the fraternal group, lending weight to the genetics theory. The researchers do also cite "a significant proportion of environmental influence" on picky eaters, including the foods they see others around them consume, and whether or not families sit down together for meals.

The scientists also say parents don't have to fret that their kids will never move beyond chicken nuggets and mac and cheese. "Although fussy eating has a strong genetic component and can extend beyond early childhood, this doesn't mean it is fixed," study co-author Alison Fildes tells the Guardian. "Parents can continue to support their children to eat a wide variety of foods throughout childhood and into adolescence, but peers and friends might become a more important influence on children's diets as they reach their teens." Study lead Zeynep Nas sums it up thusly: "Genetics isn't destiny." She adds, per the release: "We hope our finding that fussy eating is largely innate may help to alleviate parental blame. This behavior is not a result of parenting." (More eating stories.)