Israel, Hezbollah Declare 'New Phase' as Missiles Fly

Against a backdrop of escalating missile and rocket attacks across the Lebanon border, Israel and Hezbollah declared their resolve Sunday to defeat the other and stoked fears that the Middle East is on the brink of a full-blown war. President Biden told reporters that he's worried but that "we're going to do everything we can to keep a wider war from breaking out." A White House aide acknowledged that "the tensions are much higher now than they were even just a few days ago," the New York Times reports. In a Beirut suburb, a 50-year-old woman said, "I have been to 15 funerals this week." Developments include:

Airstrikes: Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets early Sunday from Lebanon into northern Israel, some of which landed near the city of Haifa, where several people were wounded. Israel launched hundreds of strikes on Lebanon, per the AP. Lebanon's Health Ministry said three people were killed and four wounded in strikes near the Israeli border. Israeli strikes have killed dozens since Friday.