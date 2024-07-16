Lt. Governor Who Said 'Some Folks Need Killing' Speaks at RNC

North Carolina's lieutenant governor (and the Republican nominee to be the state's next governor ) Mark Robinson was one of the opening speakers Monday night at the Republican National Convention, and his inclusion drew quite a bit of attention given his past "incendiary" comments, per the AP . At a recent North Carolina church service, Robinson spoke about the "evil" people threatening American Christianity. As the Carolina Journal reported last week, Robinson says other comments from that day were taken out of context. The quote:

His remarks at the RNC, however, steered clear of that type of rhetoric. They were also "brief," Rolling Stone reports. He did not mention the apparent assassination attempt on Trump Saturday, but did, similarly to his fellow opening speaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, attack President Biden on his economic policies. (The economy was the theme of RNC day one, USA Today reports.) "Under Joe Biden grocery prices have skyrocketed," he said. "Gas prices have nearly doubled. And in North Carolina factories just like the one I worked in are closing, leaving families feeling hopeless." (For an overview of some of Robinson's more inflammatory comments, see here.)