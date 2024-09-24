Government Is Sending Out Free COVID Tests Again

As we enter the cooler months, various autumn and winter illnesses hover—including COVID-19, which no longer has us immersed in a public health emergency but still has the potential to wreak havoc during flu and cold season. As a result, the US government is again making free coronavirus testing kits available soon for consumers to order. The AP reports that households across America will soon be able to order up to four nasal swab tests at COVIDTests.gov .

A rep for the US Health and Human Services agency tells the AP that the tests, which will look out for current COVID strains, are a good idea to lean on before gathering for holiday festivities with family and friends. The CDC is now recommending everyone 6 months old or older get an updated shot. CNN notes that more than 900 million COVID tests have already been disseminated through the government initiative, which is entering its seventh round of distribution, according to the HHS.

"The best plan going into this winter is for everyone to remain vigilant, to use the tools we have: vaccines, testing, treatment against the illnesses responsible for the majority of fall and winter deaths and hospitalizations," says CDC chief Mandy Cohen, per the Guardian. It's not clear what exact date that orders can start to be placed for the tests. The USPS website simply notes: "Come back to place your order in late September 2024." (More COVID tests stories.)