Fiddy Takes On Diddy in Upcoming Netflix Documentary

There's a documentary currently in production about the history of Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged crimes, on the heels of his arrest earlier this month on sex trafficking, racketeering, and other charges —and it's in the hands of a fellow rapper. A publicist for Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, confirms to the Washington Post that Fiddy is working on a Diddy-themed docuseries for Netflix. The project is being directed by Alexandria Stapleton; both Stapleton and 50 Cent are listed as executive producers.

"This is a story with significant human impact," 50 Cent and Stapleton say in a statement to Variety. "It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far. We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives." The series was in the works before Combs' arrest; 50 Cent first announced it back in December, amid his longtime rivalry with Combs.

TMZ reports that on Wednesday, the former trolled the latter by posting on social media an edited pic of a bottle of baby oil that he renamed "Diddy Oil," a reference to the reports that a massive number of oil bottles were found at Combs' residences by the feds who raided his homes (Combs' lawyer simply says his client likes to buy things in bulk at Costco). In another post, 50 Cent wrote: "I been telling y'all about all this weird s---, I don't do NO puffy party's. you didn't believe me but I bet you believe me now!"

Ultimately, 50 Cent and Stapleton hope that the "disturbing" Diddy allegations don't mar their industry at large. "We urge all to remember that Sean Combs' story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture," they say in their statement. "We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture's broader contributions." Combs, meanwhile, has denied the accusations against him. One rapper who's offering Combs (or at least Combs' family) some grace: James Todd Smith, aka LL Cool J. "I feel for his kids," LL recently told the AP. (More 50 Cent stories.)