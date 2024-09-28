Coolest Neighborhoods in the US, World

Time Out has updated its "coolest" neighborhoods in the world list, and one American locale—Kerns in Portland—cracks the top 10. "They're places that reflect the very best of their cities—its culture, community spirit, nightlife, food and drink—all condensed in one vibey, walkable district," the site explains. Here are the top 10, along with the rest of the American entries:

Notre-Dame du Mont, Marseille, France Mers Sultan, Casablanca, Morocco Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea Kerns, Portland, US Stokes Croft & St Paul's, Bristol, UK Chippendale, Sydney, Australia Principe Real, Lisbon, Portugal Gloria, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Windsor, Melbourne, Australia