Coolest Neighborhoods in the US, World

Kerns in Portland makes the top 10 in the eyes of Time Out
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 28, 2024 8:00 AM CDT
10 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World
A row of old homes in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood. It ranks 34th on the list.   (Getty/James Andrews)

Time Out has updated its "coolest" neighborhoods in the world list, and one American locale—Kerns in Portland—cracks the top 10. "They're places that reflect the very best of their cities—its culture, community spirit, nightlife, food and drink—all condensed in one vibey, walkable district," the site explains. Here are the top 10, along with the rest of the American entries:

  1. Notre-Dame du Mont, Marseille, France
  2. Mers Sultan, Casablanca, Morocco
  3. Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
  4. Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea
  5. Kerns, Portland, US
  6. Stokes Croft & St Paul's, Bristol, UK
  7. Chippendale, Sydney, Australia
  8. Principe Real, Lisbon, Portugal
  9. Gloria, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  10. Windsor, Melbourne, Australia

The other American places on the list of 38:

  • 12: Little River, Miami
  • 17: Flatbush, New York City
  • 26: East Hollywood, Los Angeles
  • 29: Mount Pleasant, Washington, DC
  • 32: Brewerytown, Philadelphia
  • 34: Logan Square, Chicago
  • 38: Union Square, Somerville, Massachusetts
See the full rankings and rationale for each entry. (Or check out other lists.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X