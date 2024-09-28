Harris Visits Border, Rebuffs 'False Choice' on Immigration

Vice President Kamala Harris walked a scrubby stretch along the US-Mexico border on Friday and called for further tightening of asylum restrictions as she sought to project a tougher stance on illegal migration and address one of her biggest vulnerabilities in the November election. Harris' push to further restrict asylum claims moves beyond President Biden's policy on an issue where her rival, former President Trump, has an edge with voters. She balanced tough talk on policing the border with calls for a better way to welcome immigrants legally. "I reject the false choice that suggests we must choose either between securing our border and creating a system that is orderly, safe, and humane," Harris said, per the AP . "We can and we must do both."

In her first trip to the international boundary since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Harris chatted with local Border Patrol leaders as they strode along a rust-colored stretch of wall built during Barack Obama's presidency. Temperatures in Douglas, Arizona, neared 100 degrees during a conversation that lasted about 30 minutes. Later, Harris received a closed-door briefing at the Douglas Port of Entry on efforts to combat drug trafficking and improve the legal flow of goods and people across the border. Border Patrol agents have "a tough job" and deserve support to do it, she said. Harris' visit was designed as a rejoinder to Trump and his fellow Republicans, who have pounded her relentlessly over the Biden administration's record on migration and fault the vice president for spending little time visiting the border during her time in the White House.

Immigration and border security are top issues in Arizona, the only battleground state bordering Mexico, and one that saw a record influx of asylum-seekers last year. Voters favor Trump on migration, and Harris has gone on offense to improve her standing on the issue. She used her remarks to challenge Trump's own record on migration during his presidency, saying he did nothing to fix the legal immigration system or address an outdated asylum system. On Friday, Trump pointed to purported data about criminals entering the US illegally in a bid to link Harris to violent crimes committed by migrants. The Trump campaign has also countered with TV ads deriding Harris as a failed "border czar." Harris never held the position of border czar. Instead, her assignment was to tackle the "root causes" of migration from three Central American nations. More here.