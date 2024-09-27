Belgium's King, PM Had Strong Words for Pope

Belgium's prime minister blasted Pope Francis for the Catholic Church's horrific legacy of clerical sex abuse and cover-ups, demanding "concrete steps" to come clean with the past and put victims' interests ahead those of the institution in a blistering welcome at the start of Francis' visit on Friday. The speech by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo was one of the most pointed ever directed at the pope during a foreign trip, where the genteel dictates of diplomatic protocol usually keeps outrage out of the public speeches, the AP reports. But even King Philippe had strong words for Francis, demanding the church work "incessantly" to atone for the crimes and help victims heal.