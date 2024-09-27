Emergencies Declared in 6 States as Helene Moves North

Hurricane Helene weakened to a tropical storm early Friday, around five hours after it slammed into Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 4 storm, but authorities warned that conditions remained very dangerous. At least one death was reported in Florida and three in Georgia as the storm moved toward the Atlanta area, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Life-threatening conditions continue: "A turn toward the north is expected this morning, taking the center over central and northeastern Georgia," the National Hurricane Center said in an update at 5am Eastern. "After that, Helene is expected to turn northwestward and slow down over the Tennessee Valley later today and Saturday." The center warned that "life-threatening storm surge, winds, and heavy rains continue."