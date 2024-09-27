Stevie Nicks: This 'May Be the Most Important Thing I Ever Do'

Stevie Nicks' first new single in years comes out of an angry place. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, "people were saying 'What can we, as a collective force, do about this?'" Nicks writes in a press release. For her, it was writing and recording "The Lighthouse," "a rousing feminist anthem aimed at galvanizing voters," per USA Today . "Don't let them take your power / Don't leave it alone in the final hours / They'll take your soul, they'll take your power," Nicks sings in the song released Friday. "Unless you stand up and take it back / Try to see the future and get mad."

In the accompanying music video, the 76-year-old Nicks sings atop a lighthouse in between clips of 20th-century suffragettes and modern pro-choice protesters holding signs reading, "If it's not your body, it's not your decision." There's also a clip featuring a pregnant woman with the words "my choice" written across her belly. The singer, who alludes to her "scars" in the song, previously said there might have been "no Fleetwood Mac" had she not gotten an abortion in 1979.

"All the stories that we tell about the necessity for women's health care and the necessity for a safe and legal abortion option for women is absolutely necessary," Nicks tells People. She says she was inspired to write the song in September 2022 after seeing a newscaster explain "what the loss of Roe v. Wade would come to mean." "I have often said to myself, 'This may be the most important thing I ever do. To stand up for the women of the United States and their daughters and granddaughters—and the men that love them," Nicks adds. "This is an anthem." (More Stevie Nicks stories.)