Looks Like Lana Del Rey Just Got Hitched

Born to wed? Seems so, as People reports that singer Lana Del Rey has apparently tied the knot with alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene. That outlet cites photos and video obtained by the Daily Mail that shows the supposed nuptials of the 39-year-old singer and Dufrene ( believed to be 56 ) at the Airboat Tours by Arthur venue in Des Allemands, Louisiana—the bayou where Dufrene works.

In the footage, a person who looks like Del Rey is seen being walked down the aisle by a man believed to be her dad, wearing a floor-length wedding gown with an "elegant ruffled neckline, a billowing skirt, and a modest train that dragged on the gravel aisle," per the Daily Mail. As for Dufrene, a divorced dad of three who was first tied romantically to Del Rey in August, he "rocked a chic black suit, white dress shirt, and brown leather shoes."

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Del Rey and Dufrene popped into the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court on Monday to pick up a marriage license, though as of Friday morning it hadn't been returned or recorded. People notes they would've had 30 days to get hitched after picking up the license. It appears Del Rey has known Dufrene for years, as evidenced by a 2019 Facebook post by Del Rey showing the pair together. (More Lana Del Rey stories.)