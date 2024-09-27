Fox Weatherman Pauses Report to Rescue Woman

A Fox Weather meteorologist interrupted his report on Hurricane Helene in north Atlanta early Friday to rescue a woman he heard screaming. (See video .) The woman had been trapped in her car by flooding. Bob Van Dillen told the woman that 911 had been called and rescuers were on the way, Variety reports. As the waters continued to rise, he decided to wade into the water and rescue her. He told Fox & Friends about half an hour after the rescue that the water came up to his chest and when he reached the woman, she was still strapped in and submerged up to her neck.

He said he couldn't open the door because of water pressure but the woman was able to roll the window down. "The battery is still alive and kicking in that car," he said. "In fact, I think the engine is still on." Van Dillen—who is 6-foot-1, according to the New York Post—carried the woman to safety. He said the woman, at around 5 feet tall, would not have been able to wade out on her own. Van Dillen said the water was around 80 degrees, much warmer than he expected.

"I know that we're swamped here with all of the 911 calls, because there are so many high-water rescues that we've already documented so far," Van Dillen said, per Fox News. "So I just said, 'You know what? I realize I'm with you guys on the air, but I can't let it go.'" After the rescue, "she was cold, shivering, so I gave her one of my shirts and she was in our car, just warming up, about 20 minutes later the fire department came, saw that we were OK and went on to the next rescue, wherever they're going," he said. "Her husband just picked her up about five minutes ago." (More Hurricane Helene stories.)