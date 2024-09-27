Israel Says It Struck Hezbollah Headquarters

The Israeli military said it struck the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut on Friday. The series of evening explosions is the most powerful yet seen in the Lebanese capital over the past year; the blasts leveled multiple buildings and were felt some 18 miles away, the AP reports, sending huge clouds of orange and black smoke billowing into the skies. The Israeli army spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said the attack targeted the main Hezbollah headquarters, located beneath residential buildings. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a visit to the US and was returning home instead of waiting until the end of Sabbath on Saturday evening, his office said.

Hours earlier, Netanyahu addressed the United Nations, vowing that Israel's campaign against Hezbollah would continue—further dimming hopes for an internationally backed ceasefire. Israel has dramatically escalated strikes, saying it is targeting Hezbollah's military capacities and senior Hezbollah commanders. The Pentagon said the US was given no notice of the headquarters strike. Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the attack proves "that the Israeli enemy does not care about all international efforts and calls for a ceasefire."

Lebanon's Health Ministry says at least two people were killed and at least 76 wounded in the strikes at first count. First responders are still searching for others in the rubble. At least 60 of the injured suffered light wounds while 15 were admitted to the hospital, according to the statement. Local TV stations showed emergency workers running through the rubble of destroyed buildings, struggling to put out a fire. The missiles appeared to have caused massive craters.