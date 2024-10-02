Bad Blood Between Pras, Lauryn Hill Leads to Suit

Fugees rapper Pras sued his bandmate Lauryn Hill for fraud on Tuesday over the group's shortened 2023 reunion tour, saying she took advantage of his criminal conviction to force an unfair contract on him. The lawsuit filed in a federal court by Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, a founding member of the Fugees along with Hill and Wyclef Jean, alleges that Hill "swooped in" after his "unjust" verdict in a federal criminal conspiracy case, and he had no choice but to accept her onerous terms because he was in need of money. The suit claims she proceeded to hide the books from him, financially defrauding and penalizing him. The tour was curtailed in November, with Hill telling fans she was suffering from "serious vocal strain," reports the New York Times. More: