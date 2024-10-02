He's Leading the Dockworkers' Strike, Doesn't Mince Words

Some 45,000 dockworkers at 36 US ports are now on strike. Their leader? Harold Daggett, whom the Wall Street Journal describes as "profane" and "pugnacious"—adjectives it backs up with Daggett's own words. The 78-year-old head of the International Longshoremen's Association kicked off the strike just after midnight Tuesday with a rally at the shuttered gates at the Port of New York and New Jersey. Among the rousing lines the Journal quotes Daggett as foisting on the cheering crowd:

The Financial Times characterizes Daggett as having "positioned himself as the hero in a crusade on behalf of all working-class Americans who fear they may lose their jobs to robots, even as the shipping industry paints him as an unreasonable and wealthy union boss with a history of alleged mob ties." The Journal has more on those alleged ties to the Genovese crime family, which Daggett denies.

As for his wealth, per US Labor Department filings, he made $728,694 as head of the ILA in 2023 and another $173,040 as president emeritus of the mechanics local chapter at Port Newark. Daggett has already rejected a 50% pay raise for the union over six years that has been offered; he is holding out for 77%, which would see the base hourly rate for dockworkers go from $39 to $69. (More dockworker stories.)