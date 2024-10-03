Hurricane Kirk Could Affect East Coast on Sunday

After Hurricane Helene's devastation, Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm Joyce formed in the Atlantic Ocean and dissipated without ever posing a threat to the US mainland. The National Hurricane Center is now watching two more storms, one of which could cause rough conditions on the East Coast in the coming days. Hurricane Kirk strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Wednesday and the NHC expects it to gain more strength as it moves west across the Atlantic, though it is not expected to hit land, WESH reports.

"Swells generated by Kirk are spreading westward and are expected to reach portions of the Leeward Islands on Friday, Bermuda and the Greater Antilles on Saturday, and the east coast of the United States and the Bahamas on Sunday," the NHC said in an advisory early Thursday. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."