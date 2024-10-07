One Year Later, Israelis Return to Music Festival Site

Israelis held somber ceremonies on Monday to mark a year since the deadliest attack in the country's history, a Hamas-led raid that shattered its sense of security and ignited wars on two fronts with no end in sight, per the AP. Hamas marked the anniversary of its Oct. 7, 2023, attack by firing a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv, underscoring its resilience after a year of war and devastation in Gaza.

Israelis flocked to ceremonies, cemeteries, and memorial sites around the country, remembering the hundreds of victims, the dozens of hostages still in captivity, and soldiers killed in battle. Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the Oct. 7 attack and abducted another 250. Around 100 hostages captured that day have not been returned, a third of whom are believed to be dead.