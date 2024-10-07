Qantas Shows Entire Flight a 'Clearly Not Suitable' Movie

Qantas has apologized for showing passengers a movie that was "clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight." There was a technical issue with the in-flight entertainment system on the Saturday flight from Sydney to Tokyo and the airline showed the R-rated Daddio on all screens after a request from passengers, the Guardian reports. The 2023 drama, which stars Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn, includes "graphic nudity and a lot of sexting," one passenger said, per 7 News . "The kind where you could literally read the texts on screen without needing headphones," they said. Passengers said the movie was playing on all screens and could not be turned off.

"It was super uncomfortable for everyone, especially with families and kids on board," one passenger said. Another passenger said the movie was on for about 40 minutes before it was replaced by Pixar's Inside Out 2, followed by a nature program. "The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight and we sincerely apologise to customers for this experience," a Qantas spokesperson said. "All screens were changed to a family-friendly movie for the rest of the flight, which is our standard practice for the rare cases where individual movie selection isn't possible. We are reviewing how the movie was selected."

One passenger described what passengers saw as "40 minutes of penis and boobs," which may have been an exaggeration: Stuart Heritage writes that while it "contains a few spicy sequences," most of the movie is "extremely boring," consisting entirely of a conversation between a taxi driver played by Penn and a passenger played by Johnson. Heritage doesn't understand why Daddio was chosen over the more mainstream options on Qantas' system. "Hundreds of people, when asked how they would like to spend a tedious nine-hour flight, apparently responded by singling out a ruminative, dialogue-heavy two-hander over something fun like The Fall Guy," he writes. "Who on earth are these people?" (More in-flight movies stories.)