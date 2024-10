Super Bowl Could Go International, Goodell Says

The NFL's aggressive international growth plan could include holding a Super Bowl outside the US for the first time, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday. Goodell has shot down the idea in the past, but he told a fan forum in London that it's a possibility, the AP reports. "We've always traditionally tried to play a Super Bowl in an NFL city—that was always sort of a reward for the cities that have NFL franchises," he said in response to a question about moving the neutral-site game internationally. "But things change. It wouldn't surprise me at all if that happens one day."

Goodell floated the idea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he outlined a plan that could include playing 16 international games every year if the regular season expands to 18 games. He added that he has "no doubt" that Ireland will host a game soon. He named Rio de Janeiro as a likely new host and said the Jacksonville Jaguars are considering increasing the number of games they play in London during their stadium renovations at home. Team owners already have authorized up to eight international games, but Goodell said they could double that number—creating a scenario where all 32 teams could play an international game each year.

The key is expanding the regular season by one game and reducing the number of preseason games to two. "If we do expand our season—our regular season—to an 18-and-two structure, I see us going to 16 of those games being in international markets," Goodell said. He added that the plan could include a second bye week in the schedule. The players union has indicated it is open to an agreement on an 18th game before the current labor deal expires after the 2030 season. There are five international games this season, and Goodell said the league wants to increase to eight quickly. "We're looking at other markets in the other direction, toward Asia," Goodell said. "There's probably more interest than we can handle."

