Canadian Police: We've Caught Female Serial Killer

Canadian police say they've captured a serial killer who is accused of three murders over a three-day span last week. Sabrina Kauldhar, 30, was arrested Friday. The first victim, a 60-year-old woman, was found dead in her Toronto home on October 1 with "visible trauma" to her body, and police say she was known to Kauldhar. The next two victims, however, appear to have been randomly targeted, police say. Lance Cunningham, 47, was killed in a Niagara Falls park the following day, and Mario Bilich, 77, was found with stab wounds in a Hamilton, Ontario, parking lot the day after that. He died at a hospital, CBS News reports. Police linked Bilich's murder to Cunningham's thanks to surveillance footage, The Spectator reports, then linked both of those killings to the Toronto murder.

"By definition, she is a serial killer," Niagara Regional Police Chief Bill Fordy told reporters, per Global News. She is charged with second-degree murder in the Toronto case and first-degree murder in the other two, and police are asking the public for information from anyone who may have spotted her between Tuesday and Thursday of last week. "We have three families who have lost their loved ones, and I think, if someone has committed three offenses in a time frame like that, there is a risk of them committing further offenses," Fordy said, expressing his relief that a suspect was apprehended so quickly. (More Canada stories.)