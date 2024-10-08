CBS Addresses Controversial Interview With Ta-Nehisi Coates

Ta-Nehisi Coates' interview during an appearance on CBS Mornings last week got contentious, and now the network is addressing the issue. At an editorial meeting, CBS News executives told staffers the interview did not meet the network's editorial standards, CNN reports. The network says the issue has been addressed with co-anchor Tony Dokoupil, who led the September 30 interview. Some staffers were upset over what they saw as Dokoupil inserting his own bias into his questioning of Coates over Coates' new book, The Message, the Hill reports. Dokoupil went so far as to compare Coates' writing—specifically his criticism of Israel's actions toward Palestinians, which Coates argues amounts to apartheid—to extremism.

Specifically, the anchor asked Coates, "Why leave out that Israel is surrounded by countries that want to eliminate it?" He added, "I imagine if I took your name out of it, took away the awards, the acclaim, took the cover off the book, publishing house goes away, the content of that section would not be out of place in the backpack of an extremist." Coates remained unperturbed throughout, per CBS, and said he is most concerned with "those who don't have a voice." Some of Dokoupil's colleagues were on his side, the Washington Post reports, and argued that he was simply challenging Coates in order to provide viewers with balance. Dokoupil has spoken publicly about his conversion to Judaism as well as the fact that his ex-wife and two of his children live in Israel. (More Ta-Nehisi Coates stories.)